Not Available

Holly, traumatized by her mother's accidental death, develops selective mutism. Her father takes her to his workplace at a natural wetland hoping to help her recover. Holly befriends a wounded swan and nurtures it back to health. The swan helps Holly become happy again, and eventually to outgrow the trauma of her mother's death. Unfortunately, a man with evil intentions steals the swan, leading Holly and her father into difficult search for her best friend.