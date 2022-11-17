I Take These Men

Not Available

Moments before being surprised at an anniversary garden party thrown by her husband and their family and friends, Carol Sherwood shocks him by saying she wants a divorce and during the course of the party, she has three separate fantasies with three different men in attendance of being married to them. The first is with egotistical real estate magnate Craig Wyler. The second is with milquetoast English professor David Koenig. The third is with her best friend Elaine's husband Phil.