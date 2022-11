Not Available

Kawashima Tadashi, who is nationally wanted for murder, has escaped and is nearing the statute of limitations. He is working under a new name at a construction site when he learns that a young lad he has befriended has committed suicide after being teased with and made fool of by some bourgeois women, so he decides to take revenge on them. This is one of the few contemporary dramas directed by Tai Kato, who has shown his skill in period and yakuza films.