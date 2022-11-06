Not Available

I, Tintin (French: Moi, Tintin ) is a Franco-Belgian film which premiered in the Paris cinema as a feature presentation in 1975.[1][2] Made in semidocumentary style and mixing interviews with The Adventures of Tintin creator Hergé with real historical events and news stories edited together with animated Adventures of Tintin clips, narrated by Belgian news correspondent, Gérard Valet. The film was produced by Belvision Studios and Pierre Films in cooperation with the Franco-Belgian Ministry of Culture (Ministère de la Culture Française de Belgique).