Not Available

Taking off after the end of filming on the last season of 24, Kiefer Sutherland heads to Europe with his band Rocco DeLuca & The Burden. As their road manager, Sutherland faces the trials and joys of life on the road, whether it is locked venues, storming gigs, quiet audiences or giving out free tickets at the last minute to avoid an empty venue. The tour takes across Europe, including England, Germany and Iceland.