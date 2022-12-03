I used to like the sea

Not Available

They come from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or Eritrea. Accompanied by their parents, they fled war and persecution. Thrown onto the roads, these children of exile had to face, despite their young age, many dangers to reach Europe. Others never made it to the end of this journey, engulfed in the waves of the Mediterranean, the cold of the mountains or the networks of slavery. But once in Europe, in Belgium, how can you rebuild yourself, create a place for yourself in a setting that is completely different from your city, your village, in the countryside, in a Red Cross reception center? There is also this long wait for recognition of refugee status. In this space-time filled with hope, the film reaches out to the children and takes their word for it.