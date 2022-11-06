I've Heard the Mermaids Singing

1988

Awkward, shy and delightfully funny, Polly Vandersma (Sheila McCarthy) is an "organizationally impaired" temporary assistant who finally gets her first permanent job at the age of 31. While she works for the curator of an art gallery, Polly narrates her own story, sharing the comical and bittersweet pretensions of the art world. At the same time, she reveals a special part of her own private world, taking the viewer to enchanted places in this quiet assault on the notion of authority everywhere.