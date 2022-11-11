I vouleftina

Not Available

Rena Varlamou (Rena Vlahopoulou), a female queen and a captain, takes up the election campaign of her fiancé Pericles Arapis (Stavros Xenides), a tavern who has founded a party and wants to become a member. He tries to land him in reality, but he does not, and when Pericles is not elected, he takes off. The reason is the sudden death of the uncle of Iakovos Menexes, a political career, who had re-elected a Member on their island. Menexes had included it on his ballot, as a runner-up, and Rena took his place, becoming the first female MP and struggling to make some important works in her place.