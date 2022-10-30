I Wake Up Yesterday

Czech teacher Peter experiences journey into the past to late 80´s to recover his true love Eliška. At present he´s nothing but relationship´s loser so he tries to find his true love at least at the past. During his journey he passes not just through relationship´s problem but thanks to his radical opinions also encounters problems with communists, even if he knows already from the future that totalitarian regime won´t last forever.
|Eva Josefíková
|Eliška
|Filip Blažek
|Grown-up Petr
|Viktor Preiss
|Petr's former class master
|Miroslav Táborský
|Prof. Maznička
|Svatopluk Skopal
|Petr's father
|Jakub Štáfek
View Full Cast >