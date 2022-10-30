Not Available

I Wake Up Yesterday

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Czech teacher Peter experiences journey into the past to late 80´s to recover his true love Eliška. At present he´s nothing but relationship´s loser so he tries to find his true love at least at the past. During his journey he passes not just through relationship´s problem but thanks to his radical opinions also encounters problems with communists, even if he knows already from the future that totalitarian regime won´t last forever.

Eva JosefíkováEliška
Filip BlažekGrown-up Petr
Viktor PreissPetr's former class master
Miroslav TáborskýProf. Maznička
Svatopluk SkopalPetr's father
Jakub Štáfek

