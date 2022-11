Not Available

In their first live concert film, the Kinsey Sicks -- America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet -- reveal the shocking news: they have gone Republican. In this mock GOP fund-raiser, Rachel, Winnie, Trixie and Trampolina, the four gifted singers and comedians who comprise the quartet, defend their conversion to conservatism. They sing -- literally! -- the praises of corruption, tokenism, greed and all things nuclear (both families and bombs).