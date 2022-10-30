I Wanna Surf

Not Available

Surfing – not really the first thing you would associate with this small landlocked country in the middle of europe. And yet, there’s quite a bit going on in Switzerland. With no sea to surf, the Swiss surfers are forced to take every opportunity they get. They seem to trace down every surfable wave in Switzerland, and they’re already regulars in the waves of the world. The ones fighting for an artificial river wave in Berne, the ones turning their backs to their homeland and emigrating and the lonesome travellers longing to come back. How do the juggle their everyday work life with the urge to just grab their boards and head for the shore? What is it that drives Swiss surfers to align their lives towards their passion? We join some of the most interesting and intriguing characters of the Swiss surfing scene on their search for the perfect wave and in their dream of, against all odds, doing what they love the most: surfing.