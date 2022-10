Not Available

Dutch filmmaker Leo de Boer couldn't resist the temptation, so he invested a lot of money in the stock market and lost big. To make matters worse, the money actually belonged to his son Michael. Now Leo wants his money back, but should he keep investing or call it quits? In this introspective film, Leo de Boer seeks out the mechanisms underlying the temptation to gamble. And why is it that other people are getting rich this way, but he isn't?