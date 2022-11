Not Available

The footage for I Want to Be a Secretary has been reclaimed and reworked from a selection of all but forgotten post-war recruitment films encouraging the modern girl to pursue a secretarial career. What other path is open to an independent-minded young lady after all? What are the secrets of the boardroom? And what is the meaning of the firm-but-fair Miss Ingall's mysterious smile? Our plucky young career gal heroine is about to find out.