I Want to Be Human

Not Available

Natasha, an officer at the Soviet Embassy in North Korea, is in love with Seok-bong. But Seok-bong has already planned his wedding with Bok-hui. Natasha grows jealous and threatens Bok-hui to leave somewhere else. Meanwhile Bok-hui's brother, Tae-yeong, is executed after participating in an anti-communist march. Seok-bong is accused of taking a part in the march. Seok-bong starts to feel pessimistic about his communist belief. He tries an escape to the South, but he is captured by the authority and executed.