I Want to Be Weird

The documentary is a portrait of concept artist Kitty Von Sometime and her journey as she creates the Weird Girls Project. The Weird Girls - “an extraordinary art event for ordinary girls” - is a one day performance, but actresses are not allowed. From it’s conception seven years ago by Kitty Von Sometime, The Weird Girls Project has quickly become a national phenomenon in Iceland and every episode is covered by the national TV and print media. Between a pop event and feminist activism, performance art and a goliardic action, the project gives voice and space to woman to freely express themselves in a fabulous and unique carnival.