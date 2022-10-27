1958

I Want to Live!

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1958

Studio

United Artists

Barbara Graham is a woman with dubious moral standards, often a guest in seedy bars. She has been sentenced for some petty crimes. Two men she knows murder an older woman. When they get caught they start to think that Barbara has helped the police arresting them. As a revenge they tell the police that Barbara is the murderer.

Cast

Simon OaklandEdward S. 'Ed' Montgomery
Virginia VincentPeg
Theodore BikelCarl G.G. Palmberg
Wesley LauHenry L. Graham
Philip CoolidgeEmmett Perkins
Bartlett RobinsonDistrict Attorney Milton

View Full Cast >

Images