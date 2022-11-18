Not Available

I Want to Look Like That Guy, the new feature length documentary by Michigan film maker Stuart MacDonald, is a ground breaking movie about what it really takes to look like the guy in fitness ads. The film exposes the false claims in fitness ads and the deceptive advertising practices that rip off billions of dollars a year from consumers. Once you see what the film maker went through to look lean and ripped, you’ll never look at an ad the same way and you will re-think what a normal body image should look like. It is quite funny at times and loaded with old black and white educational films that show you just how far fitness has come and how gullible we still are when it comes to supplement ads in muscle magazines and exercise equipment advertising. You could say this movie is just like Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me but in reverse!