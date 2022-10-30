I want to run - Das härteste Rennen der Welt

Not Available

In 2009 started the hardest and longest footrace in the world: an average run of 43 miles/day, 64 total stages, no days off, for a total of 2,800 miles from southern Italy up to the North Cape in Norway. Nights were spent in gyms, kindergartens or swimming baths on own mats, there where no accompanying service teams, no closed streets during the racing day... The performance expectations were turned upside down. It's not just about physical fitness but also about who can master this huge challenge in their head. Women become dreaded opponents of men. Ideal age is 40 - that's when mind and body are equally strong.