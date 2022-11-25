Not Available

What happens when two friends give in to their urges? "I Want Your Love", a new new short film by indie director Travis Matthews illustrates very explicitly what it could feel like to fuck a good friend after having a few glasses of wine together. Like the movies Mathews shot for his documentary series “In Their Room” the movie is very tenderly shot, and like other contemporary queer indie movies it combines both narrative and pornographic elements in a way that blurs the borders between a “feature film” and a “porn film”. The whole thing is also part of a bigger film project with the same title Matthews is working on at the moment.