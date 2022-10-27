I Was a Male War Bride

Captain Henri Rochard is a French officer assigned to work with Lieut. Catherine Gates. Through a wacky series of misadventures, they fall in love and marry. When the war ends, Capt. Rochard tries to return to America with the other female war brides. Zany gender-confusing antics follow.
|Cary Grant
|Capt. Henri Rochard
|Ann Sheridan
|Lt. Catherine Gates
|Marion Marshall
|Lt. Kitty Lawrence
|Randy Stuart
|Lt. Eloise Billings
|Russ Conway
|Cmdr. Willis - Chaplain (uncredited)
|Bill Neff
|Capt. Jack Ramsey
