1949

I Was a Male War Bride

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 1949

Studio

20th Century Fox

Captain Henri Rochard is a French officer assigned to work with Lieut. Catherine Gates. Through a wacky series of misadventures, they fall in love and marry. When the war ends, Capt. Rochard tries to return to America with the other female war brides. Zany gender-confusing antics follow.

Cast

Cary GrantCapt. Henri Rochard
Ann SheridanLt. Catherine Gates
Marion MarshallLt. Kitty Lawrence
Randy StuartLt. Eloise Billings
Russ ConwayCmdr. Willis - Chaplain (uncredited)
Bill NeffCapt. Jack Ramsey

