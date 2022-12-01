I Was A 'Secret Bitch'

Not Available

Hiromi (Yui Sakuma) is a 26-year-old single woman. She is popular with guys. Her hobby and specialty is getting men to like her using smalltalk and a shy persona. If a guy confesses his feelings for her, Hiromi leaves them. Hiromi's share house mate Akira (Nijiro Murakami) and her friend Aya (Suzuka Ohgo) blame Hiromi, calling her “Kakure Bitch” (a type of women who uses innocence to flirt with men). Hiromi does not care. One day, she takes an interest in Tsuyoshi (Yuta Koseki), who works in the same office. She becomes to like him sincerely.