"I was Hitler's slave" portrays Silesian-born Rudi Karmeinski, who was kidnapped at the age of 13 years with his father by the Nazis and forced to work in the IG Farben factory Auschwitz-Monowitz. His father was killed there. Karmeinski survived, emigrated to England and changed its name to Rudy Kennedy. The documentary follows Kennedy's five year fight for the compensation of forced laborers.