Meet the ultimate MILF...Savanna. Mature, gorgeous, and completely insatiable. With the experience to know how reel in any man with her beautiful body. When her younger contemporary fears losing her man to the aggressive Savanna, she makes her enemy her friend, and the resulting threesome is explosive. Adult's most awarded director brings you two anal scenes, and four wild three-ways in this all-MILF fuck-fest. I Was A Teenage MILF. Because when you're fighting for your man, experience is a mutha'.