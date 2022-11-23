Not Available

I Was a Teenage Rumpot was made in 1960, when George and Mike, the twin brothers Kuchar, were all of eighteen years old. Though their films would grow in thematic complexity, Rumpot already shows the visual energy, dynamic music, and anarchic, twisted plot development that so endear the Kuchars to audiences. The outlandish makeup and onscreen behavior would make Jack Smith (of Flaming Creatures) proud. In this context, a sudden moment of feigned modesty (when one woman is discovered undressing) is ironic indeed. --Andy Ditzler