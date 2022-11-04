I Was an American Spy

1951

Claire Phillips is an American nightclub singer working in Singapore in the early 1940s, when the Japanese attack and take over the island country. Now trapped, and widowed since her husband was killed in the Bataan Death March, Claire agrees to aid an American secret agent in fighting the occupying Japanese troops. She is captured by the enemy, tortured, and sentenced to be shot, but is rescued at the last minute by her American contact. This war-time tale is based on the true story of Americas own "Mata Hari" of the South Pacific.