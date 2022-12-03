I Was Here: Eisner's Story from Inside Out

Not Available

For all their colors and shapes, our plaques' stories are mostly the same. It was a few of our friends, in the last days of summer, trying to figure out how to remember. Sometimes we made them in secret. Sometimes we spent days on them. But a plaque could be a hastily-done afterthought, and it would still become a symbol to future generations of what friendship could really be, what it could mean in our lives. Some of us made several plaques - some of us never put our name on any. But anyone who's spent time in the Tzofim Bet Am knows that a unique, mysterious history lives on its walls, and what a summer once felt like, way back then. Because everyone loves a good story.