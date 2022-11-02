I Will Always Love You

Not Available

Justin (RICHARD GUTIERREZ) & Cecille (ANGEL LOCSIN) play students from different social backgrounds. Against the wishes of his rich parents, Justin pursues Cecille, who also falls hard for the handsome rich boy. Justin, however, is being forced to marry Donna (BIANCA KING), the daughter of his parents’ business partner. His parents order him to study in the United States to separate him from the poor girl. Unable to accept life without Cecille, Justin is somehow able to take her with him to the US without his parents awareness.