I Will Survive

Marga is having a streak of bad luck. Through her friendship with Rosa, she tries to regain her self-confidence, but love interests again create conflict. It is while developing a relationship with a handsome gay sculptor ten years her junior: Iñaqui, that she starts to improve. However, Marga and Iñaqui go beyond friendship, but are frustrated by their limitations. Ultimately, the two may have to settle for an "impossible" love relationship, as their unique best road to happiness