Hihintayin Kita sa Langit is a drama-romance film released in 1991 and directed by Carlos Siguion-Reyna. The film is a Philippine adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel, Wuthering Heights. Instead of the moors in Bronte's novel, the setting is transposed to the tropical beaches and ocean cliffs. The ill-fated lovers are passionately played by Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta, who, at the time of the movie's release, were also involved in a real-life relationship.