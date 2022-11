Not Available

A blast from the past threatens to destroy the opportunity of a lifetime for a music producer on the rise in this urban comedy about rags, riches and the record business. Pure Water (Diezzle Don) can't believe his luck when a powerful record exec offers him the chance to lay down a demo track at his swanky mansion. But how can he possibly stay on track when a friend who was recently released from prison (Jermaine Hopkins) shows up to party down?