I Won't Let You Down

"FRIENDS...THREE YEARS LATER" School is finally out. Valle and Quimi, a couple since childhood, decide to celebrate with their gang on a trip to the coast. They feel free and swear that they will always be together. But three years later, everything is quite different. A party at the high school unites them all again. They haven't seen each other for years and the tension is thick. Something unexpected changed the course of their lives. Valle is a dancer at a club and attracted to Ray, the owner, who is also an art dealer under pressure to use his nightspot to peddle drugs.