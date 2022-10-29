i49 TF2 Fragumentary

Not Available

In August 2013, 36 teams travelled from around the world to compete for the chance to be crowned as world champions. The community raised over $20,000 to send the best teams from their respective regions to battle it out over the 3 day event. The teams competing included; America's High Rollers Gaming, Australia's Team Immunity as well as Europe's Epsilon eSports, Team Cooler Master (formerly Broder) and Team Infused. This Fragumentary is packed full of high paced jaw-dropping frags, insightful interviews with pro players and more live event and finals footage than you can shake your shovel at.