Not Available

Lee and Strandh worked with director Robin Kempe-Bergman and production designer Augstín Moreaux, to create iamamiwhoami's live concert installation titled IN CONCERT. ShootUpTheStation was chosen through internal election arranged by the audience, to represent them as the concert's only physical attendee. As IN CONCERT begins, we follow ShootUpTheStation's filming his journey as he is picked up at a hotel at an unknown location in sweden...