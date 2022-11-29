Iamthemorning: Ocean Sounds

Not Available

Shot at and named after a remote recording studio on a Norwegian island, the footage offers a behind-the-scenes insight into the recording techniques of two of modern progressive music's most talented composers. The content captures iamthemorning's live set-up from the last three years, with the setlist consisting of songs from their first three studio albums and an unplugged recording of Blue Sea (the first track to be written for the duo's upcoming fourth album and exclusive to the blu-ray). The studio was designed with panoramic windows that allow the stunning back-drop of Giske Island and the Norwegian Sea to be integrated into the performances (a location that is featured in glorious high-definition on this blu-ray). Marjana commented, "It was the most inspiring place for us to work in, surrounded by the sea, mountains, wild flowers and gorgeous Norwegian sunsets. All of the natural splendour we don't see that often."