Ian Anderson Plays the Orchestral Jethro Tull is a live album and DVD by Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson, featuring the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt, conducted by John O'Hara. The DVD was recorded at the Rosengarten in Mannheim on 8 December 2004. The concert was part of a series of the same name. Anderson, O'Hara, and the orchestra toured Europe and the United States throughout 2004 and 2006.