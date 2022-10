Not Available

In his first one-hour stand-up comedy special, Ian Bagg "gets to know you" with his precise and razor sharp tongue, leaving no class clown wanna-be untouched. So let the hecklers be warned. Bagg's untraditional style of stand-up comedy is crafted on stage and on the spot as he "works the crowd" - personally and up-close - in a way that few comics have mastered.