As 2015 marks a half a century since the Moors murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment, this documentary examines Ian Brady's 50 years in jail. Among the contributors are prison officers, detectives, relatives of victims, pen pals and inmates who served time with him. They reveal how Brady has shown a psychopathic lack of connection with his crimes. Arrested and charged in 1965, he’s never been considered for parole, nor has he asked to be freed.