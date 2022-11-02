Ian Gillan - Classic Rock Legends

Not Available

This disc captures Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan in concert. The DVD offers a standard full-frame transfer. The English soundtrack is rendered in Dolby Digital Stereo. There are neither subtitles nor closed-captions on this release. There are no supplemental materials of any consequence, making it difficult to recommend this title to anyone other than a fan of the man and his music. Songs performed during the show include "Smoke On the Water", "When a Blind Man Cries", and "Living for the City".