Ian Gillan - Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow

Contractual Obligation # 1: Live In Moscow (Blu-Ray) Fresh off the Deep Purple hit album "NOW What ?!" and just months before releasing their equally successful "inFinite" album, singer Ian Gillan has the great opportunity to tour Eastern Europe for a month. The glorious rock show was accompanied every night by another talented local orchestra. The singer was also accompanied by Don Airey and his band, including guitarist Simon McBride. So it's no wonder that each of the performances is unique and comes with a hand-picked setlist including Deep Purple classics of Ian Gillan solo songs: