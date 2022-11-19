Ian Hunter - Live at the Astoria

Not Available

A classic line up with lots of guests including Brian May and Joe Elliot manage to round off the evening and add to the knock about nature of this performance. Classics are mauled into rough edged diamonds and lesser known (more recent) tracks given a chance to shine. Having seen Ian Humter over the years, this has less spine tingling, soul grabbing, boogietastic moments than most of his gigs. Ians voice is not on top form and some songs that should/could have been dragged out for this DVD have been left in the locker (Bastard - for example) I hope that this does not become the definitive Ian Hunter live momento. In the mean time this will have to do.