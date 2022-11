Not Available

Ian Parker sings the blues like only he can in this concert taped live at the 2004 Crossroads Festival and broadcast on German TV. The ultimate musician, who's known for his ability to spin melodic tales, takes his band on a tour of Europe in support of their album "Inside." Tunes include "Funny How," "Everything and More" and "Catfish Blues." The video also features footage from a holiday concert, as well as an impromptu jam at Parker's home.