Electronica master Iannis Xenakis's surreal acoustic tour de force, "La Legende D'Eer," is presented in this unusual show that's part art, part concert. The show was performed for three months straight in the esteemed Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris's modern art museum. Experience this transcendent "installation" that pieces together instrumental sounds, ambient noise, laser lights and electronic music to create an unprecedented masterpiece.