Not Available

Lionel and Tin are on an ill-fated but well scripted journey into the depths of the American psyche. Recently escaped from Trinity Psychiatric Center, an 'alternative' institution for the wayward, the pair hits the road on a mission from God. Appearing in the form of an aged cowboy named Don, the Almighty enlists Lionel and Tin to inscribe the Final Commandments in order to save the world from its ultimate destruction; rumored to be soon. Plagued by their own madness they begin to uncover their own dark past which might ultimately lead to their undoing, or at the very least, a serious re-write.