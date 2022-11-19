Ibiza Experience

Not Available

Though mostly unheard of in America, Ibiza is a household word in Great Britain. Every summer, hordes of British and European teenagers (mostly the scantily clad sort) flock to this Spanish island in the Meditteranean sea in order to dance, dance, dance. Ibiza inspires dozens of club mixes each year, and is known for being a setting for much dance music innovation. NAKED IBIZA is an audiovisual recreation of this hedonistic summer paradise, containing exclusive footage of trendy DJ's spinning, sexy clubs, and uncensored party scenes.