In a fun, electrifying show, singing and telling successes from the history of Black Music, the artist brings the sound of Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Tim Maia, Wilson Simonal, Beyoncé, James Brown and other stars to the public. On the stage, alongside Cássia Raquel and Hananza, the black stars, Ícaro tells stories lived by these idols as well as their their personal lives.