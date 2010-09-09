2010

Icarus

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 9th, 2010

Studio

CineTel Films

Trained KGB assassin, EDWARD GENN (code name ICARUS), worked years ago as a sleeper agent in America. But when the Soviet Union collapsed, he quickly found himself in a foreign country with no one to trust. Determined to escape his muddled existence, EDWARD tries to start over. He assumes a new identity, starts a family and tries to start his own legitimate business that could potentially pull him out of his world of being a hitman.

Cast

Samantha FerrisKerr
David LewisMr. Graham
Bo SvensonVadim
Katelyn MagerTaylor
Lindsay MaxwellApril
Monique GandertonKim

