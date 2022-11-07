ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 - Official Highlights

Not Available

The Official Highlights of the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup. Relive the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, arguably the greatest cricket tournament on the planet, from the stunning Opening Ceremony to it's exciting climax in Mumbai. Follow the unforgettable moments of the tournament, the big scores from the little master Tendulkar, the fastest hundred in World Cup history, the match winning partnerships and all crucial wickets. We take you through the action from the unpredictable groups stages, including arguably the most exciting tie in ICC World Cup history, the memorable major upsets and some sensational individual performances. We also have extensive coverage from all the nail-biting matches in the knockout stages involving the biggest names in the sport as they looked to pursue their ambitions of World Cup success. And of course we capture all the emotion of the truly memorable final, the climax of what was the unforgettable ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.