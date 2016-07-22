Ice Age: Collision Course

Set after the events of Continental Drift, Scrat's epic pursuit of his elusive acorn catapults him outside of Earth, where he accidentally sets off a series of cosmic events that transform and threaten the planet. To save themselves from peril, Manny, Sid, Diego, and the rest of the herd leave their home and embark on a quest full of thrills and spills, highs and lows, laughter and adventure while traveling to exotic new lands and encountering a host of colorful new characters.
|John Leguizamo
|Sid (voice)
|Keke Palmer
|Peaches (voice)
|Queen Latifah
|Ellie (voice)
|Seann William Scott
|Crash (voice)
|Denis Leary
|Diego (voice)
|Josh Peck
|Eddie
View Full Cast >