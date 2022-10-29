Not Available

It's 1969, and Young-rae is a 10-year-old boy who lives with his mother, who sells smuggled cosmetics. He lacks nothing except a father. One day, however, he hears word that his father, whom his mother had said was dead, was alive and a university student in Seoul. In order to visit his father in Seoul, Young-rae tries to earn money by selling ice bars on the street. But things aren't so easy, with quick fingers pilfering his ice bars and a gang of bullies giving him a hard time. With his friend Song-su, however, he soldiers on. Will Young-rae be able to meet his father, despite his mother's opposition?...