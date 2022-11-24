Ice Cream in the Cupboard

Not Available

After being physically attacked by his loving wife Carmen, a series of unsettling incidents lead her husband Pat to question just what is happening to her. It's only when Carmen can't find her own house one day, that she and Pat are ready to face the unimaginable: Carmen has early onset Alzheimer's. As her cognition deteriorates, and the time draws closer when Carmen will no longer even recognize her devoted husband, Pat finds refuge in the only place left that the disease can't reach -- his memories of their life together.